CCTV appeal after man injured in robbery at Dewsbury rail station

POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with a robbery at Dewsbury rail station.

A man in his thirties was attacked and robbed by four men as he walked across the bridge at the station.

All four men then ran off with the victim’s phone and bag, which conained a tablet and a second phone.

The victim suffered cuts to his head.

The robbery happened just after 7pm on March 21, but British Transport Police only released details today. (April 16)

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images is asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 515 of 21/03/2018.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.