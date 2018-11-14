CCTV appeal after man is robbed at home in Huddersfield

Police today released CCTV images as part of an investigation into a robbery at a property in Huddersfield.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was approached in the town centre at about 4.45pm on Monday, October 1, by two men who asked him to hand over a laptop they had previously sold to his partner.

The second CCTV image released by police.

The man told the pair he did not have the laptop with him and, after being threatened, took them to his home on Southgate to get it.

The suspects carried out a search of the property before making off with two mobile phones, a tablet and a bank card.

Police say the images issued today show two individuals who may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 1318049454.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.