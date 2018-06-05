CCTV appeal after man's offensive sexual comments to schoolgirls: Police in Dewsbury seek public's help

POLICE in Dewsbury hunting a man who made offensive sexual comments to two schoolgirls before throwing a brick at one girl have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The girls aged 14 and 15 were walking home from school when they were approached by a man on Halifax Road in Staincliffe.

.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man made lewd comments to the girls and when they walked away along the main road, he threw a brick which was inside his jacket at the girls which hit the 14-year-old on her arm and wrist causing minor injuries. The suspect then fled the scene."

The incident happened at round 4pm on Wednesday May 16, but police only released details yesterday. (June 4)

The man police want to trace is described as a 5ft 8in tall white man aged in his thirties with a light coloured beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180235567.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.