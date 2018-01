Police in Halifax have released a CCTV image after a burglary on New Year’s Eve.

The break-in took place and items of jewellery stolen at a property on Free School Lane between 6.20pm and 6.45pm on Sunday, December 31.

Anyone who has any information about the offence or can identify the person in the CCTV picture is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting 13170607901.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.