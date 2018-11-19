CCTV appeal after police contacted about concern for a woman in York city centre

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify after they were contacted by someone concerned for the safety of a woman in York City Centre.

The report about the woman was made to police at 4.30am on Saturday, November 17.

Police believe the man captured in the CCTV footage may hold information that would assist their investigation.

He is described black and aged between his late 20s and early 30s, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and light coloured trainers.

He had a beard which is described as ‘flat to his face’ with short, shaven hair.

The man was first seen in the Christmas Market area of York near to the Christmas tree, moving toward Market Street.

He was then seen in the area of Spurriergate and Coppergate, heading in the direction of King Street.

Anyone who recognises the man can call police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Stephen Eyres, quoting reference 12180214851.