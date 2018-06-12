CCTV appeal after pushchair stolen in Scarborough

Have your say

A CCTV image has been released by police after a pushchair was stolen in Scarborough.

The image is of a woman officers would like to identify and speak to following a theft from Boyes.

The incident occurred at the store on Queens Street, Scarborough at around 3.30pm on Sunday, 6 May when a woman took a pushchair from the store without paying.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognises anyone in the CCTV images to contact them with information. They believe these people may have information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nick Simpson. Alternatively you can email nick.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180082897 when providing information.