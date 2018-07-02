CCTV appeal after teenager robbed at knifepoint in Mirfield

CCTV images have been released of three people police want to trace in connection with a knifepoint robbery.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was punched in the face and had his moped stolen on Taylor Hall Road, Mirfield, on May 20.

The teenager, who was with two friends, was approached by three male suspects at around 7pm.

One suspect, armed with a knife, demanded the moped and punched the boy. Another of the males also produced a knife and threatened the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

Detective Constable Robert Brook, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are releasing these images in the hope that members of the public will come forward with any information about this incident."

Witnesses should call West Yorkshire Police on 101.