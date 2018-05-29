CCTV appeal after theft of quad bike in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a quad bike.

An appeal has been launched for anyone who recognises him to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Police said the bike was stolen at around 4.30pm on April 22 in Thornton-in-Craven, near Skipton.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Andrew Stoyles or e-mail Andrew.Stoyles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."