CCTV appeal as stolen bank card used to withdraw cash in York

POLICE INVESTIGATING the fraudulent use of a stolen bank card have released a CCTV image.

The card was used a number of times between Saturday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 13, with the amount withdrawn totalling at least £160.

Police have now issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, as they believe she may have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harriet Shillito or email harriet.shillito@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111. Callers are asked to quote reference number 12180045189.