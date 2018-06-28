CCTV appeal over arson attacks on mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds

Police today released CCTV images of a man they believe may have carried out arson attacks on two places of worship in Leeds.

A mosque and a Sikh temple, both in Beeston, were targeted in the attacks on the morning of Tuesday, June 5.

Fire crews were called to the Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira Mosque, on Hardy Street, at about 3.40am after its main door was deliberately set alight, possibly with the use of a flammable liquid.

Staff at the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha Gurdwara, opposite Brickfield Park on Lady Pit Lane, then called police just before 4.20am to report someone setting fire to its front door.

Det Insp Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “Over the last three weeks we have conducted an extensive and exhaustive trawl of all available CCTV cameras in and around the area where the arson attacks occurred.

“These images are the best ones that we have been able to find of the person we believe to be the suspect for these offences.

“While I appreciate his face is not visible and the images are of limited quality, we hope that someone may recognise him from other factors such as his clothing, build and movements.

“The images are from CCTV in Lady Pit Lane and I would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen this man in the area at any time around when the offences occurred.

“We are continuing to treat both these incidents very seriously and are doing everything we can to try to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are also continuing to work closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are maintaining regular contact with key representatives in the community as part of their ongoing efforts to reassure people following these incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log reference 1318270739 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 42-year-old man arrested on June 5 in connection with the attacks has been released under investigation.