CCTV appeal over stolen taps

POLICE HAVE today released a CCTV image of a man seen entering a garden before bathroom taps and metal items were stolen.

The man was captured on camera approaching the property in Pottery Lane, York, on April 30.

It is believed he remained in the back garden for around five minutes.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information which will assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Nikki Jackson on 101 or email Nikki.Jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12180074787.