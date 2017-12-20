CCTV image issued by police after 'vile' robbery of woman, 70, in Leeds street

Have your say

Detectives investigating the "vile" robbery of an elderly woman in Leeds have released a CCTV image as part of a fresh appeal.

The woman, 70, was pushed to the ground during the robbery in Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall.

Her handbag was stolen during the attack, which happened at about 1pm on October 25.

Police today released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the robbery.

Detective Constable Chris Terry, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a vile offence targeting a vulnerable 70-year-old lady.

“From the enquiries we have made so far, we believe the man pictured may be able to assist us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.