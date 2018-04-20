CCTV image of man issued after bank cards stolen from Ripon hotel

Have your say

Images of a man captured on CCTV have been issued by the police, following the theft of some bank cards from a Ripon hotel room.

Some time between December 11 and 12, 2017, credit and debit cards taken from a room at a hotel in Ripon.

They were subsequently used in various shops in Thirsk, Northallerton and Stockton.

Police have said want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

If you recognise him, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170221692.