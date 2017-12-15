CCTV image released after burglary at Scarborough country hotel

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a safe and cash from a North Yorkshire country hotel.

Officers said that two men entered Hackness Grange Hotel, on Broxa Lane, Hackness, near Scarborough just after midnight on October 27.

They forced their way into an office, where they stole the safe containing cash.

Despite extensive enquiries, police have yet to find the perpetrators.

Officers are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two and ask for David Twyford. People can also email David.Twyford251@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, people can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 2170192598 when sharing information.