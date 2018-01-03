CCTV image released after stolen bank cards used in York

Officers investigating the fraudulent use of bank cards nearly two months ago have today released a CCTV picture of a woman they would like to speak to.

A woman's bank cards were stolen on November 10 and used in shops around York on the same day.

Around £200 was spent from the accounts.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers are still trying to identify the offender.

The woman captured on CCTV was seen shopping in York with another woman, North Yorkshire Police said in its appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email emily.clark@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote 12170206416 when passing on information.