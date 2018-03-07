CCTV image released of suspect following moped theft

Have your say

Police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with the theft of a moped in Hull.

The vehicle was stolen from outside the Polski Dom European Supermarket on Beverley Road on December 3 around 6pm.

In the glove box was a driving licence, and a purse with bank cards and money in.

The bike was spotted at a petrol station on Chanterlands Avenue a few days later on December 7.

When challenged, the rider ran off and his image was caught on CCTV. The bike was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.