CCTV images issued after armed robbery in Hudderfield

Police have issued CCTV stills of a man they want to speak with in connection with an armed robbery in Huddersfield

Officers were called at 10.50om on Wednesday to reports of a man entering the Colne Valley Service station on Manchester Road with a weapon.

Another image of the suspect

The suspect threatened staff and demanded money. He then jumped over the counter and took bottles of alcohol from the shelves and then fled the scene.

He was described as white, in his early 30s, 6ft, slim, with a long nose and pockmarked skin.

He had dark hair and sideburns and was wearing a grey/green flat cap and a green/grey smart coat.

The man was also wearing a white/cream shirt and smart dark grey trainers.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.