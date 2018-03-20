CCTV images issued as police investigate Hull church break-in

CCTV images have been issued as police continue to investigate after burglars stole and vandalised property at a church in Hull.
The break-in, at Jubilee Central, King Edward Street, happened some time overnight on Saturday.
The thieves caused internal damage to the building, and stole property from the premises.
Humberside Police has appealed for witnesses.
And today (Tuesday), the force issued CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 173 March 17.