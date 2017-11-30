CCTV images of suspected armed robbers who stole £2,000 from Bradford bookies

Have your say

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Bradford have issued CCTV images of the suspects.

The robbery, at the bookies in Duckworth Grove, happened on November 20 at about 8.50am.

The offenders are believed to have used a dark blue Citroen DS4 hatchback car during the robbery, where they stole about £2,000 in cash before fleeing towards Smith Lane.

Police today revealed that the car was stolen in a burglary in Halifax earlier this month, and was found abandoned in the Heaton area of Bradford at the weekend.

False plates were being used on the vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the Bradford area recently, or anyone who may have further information about its use since it was stolen.”

Police have also today released images of the men they believe were involved in the robbery, as part of a fresh appeal.

They are described as Asian men, and were believed to be carrying hammers.

No injuries were reported after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170542266.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.