CCTV images released after triple-stabbing in Huddersfield

Detectives investigating a triple-stabbing in Huddersfield have released images of two men they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

Police had been called to St Peter's Street in the town at 5pm on Monday, to reports that three people had been stabbed.

CCTV image released by police of a man they would like to talk to in connection with the incident

They were taken to hospital with what was said to be non life-threatening injuries and five men, aged between and 26, were arrested. They have since been released pending further investigation.

Police have now released CCTV images of two individuals they are trying to trace.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are releasing these images in the hope that members of the public will recognise these people and come forward to the police with any information.

“This was believed to be a targeted attack amongst people known to each other.

“I would urge anyone who recognizes these individuals, or has any information about this incident to come forward and contact the police to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180516574 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.