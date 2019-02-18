CCTV images released by police as part of Hull rape investigation

Police today made a fresh appeal for information following an alleged rape in a Hull park.

The incident is said to have happened in West Park in the early hours of Saturday, February 9.

One of the images released by Humberside Police today.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace as part of their investigation.

Officers believe the same man is shown in another CCTV image walking with a woman along Anlaby Road.

Police have said the case is “not related” to any other ongoing investigations.

Additional officers have been on patrol in the West Park area to provide reassurance to local residents.

Humberside Police’s Det Chief Insp Al Curtis said: “We are particularly keen to speak with this man who may hold important information in connection with this incident.

“We would like him to call us and anyone who may know him to get in touch.

“We know he had been drinking in the New Griffin pub on the corner of St Georges Road and Anlaby Road in Hull earlier on Friday evening between 10.45pm to 1am Saturday morning.

“I am also keen to speak to people who were in the pub at that time.

“We believe the same man is also captured on CCTV around 10.15pm walking with a woman from the direction of the city centre along Anlaby Road prior to entering the New Griffin pub.

“The woman was wearing a dark jacket with white trainers and was carrying a bag.

“If you are that woman we’d like to speak to you, or if you know who she is please call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Humberside Police on 101, quoting log reference 372 of February 9.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.