CCTV issued of masked robbers after New Year's Day burglary in Batley

CCTV of the men attempting burglary which police want to identify
CCTV of the men attempting burglary which police want to identify
0
Have your say

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary and a burglary in Batley on New Year’s Day.

Officers have released CCTV images in connection with the first incident, at a property on Ashcroft Close around 5.25pm.

Another image of the suspects

Another image of the suspects

The men tried to get in via a side door and patio door but fled when the occupants heard them and shouted out.

They ran off and got into a waiting white, three-door Audi car before driving off.

A few minutes later, four males forced entry into a property on nearby Deighton Lane.

The only person inside, a woman in her 20s, was locked in the cellar before they made off with jewellery and a watch, leaving in what police believe was the same white Audi.

Three of them are described as Asian males and one as a white male.

Detective Constable Rupinder Ghatrora, of Kirklees CID, said: “Both of these incidents caused considerable distress to those involved and to the wider community, and CID has been carrying out enquiries since 1 January to try and trace those responsible.

“We have released the CCTV images in case it triggers the memory of a member of the public who recognises the clothing or those pictured.

“I would appeal for those living in the area to cast their minds back to 1 January and get in touch with any information you may have.

“I would also appeal for anyone who has seen a car matching the above description to also get in touch with police.”

Call Kirklees CID on 101.