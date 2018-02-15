CCTV pictures released of 'fish salesman' after home intrusion

Have your say

Police have issued CCTV images of two men after an intruder walked into an elderly woman's home in Goole.

The men, selling fish, knocked on the door of the victim, 96, of her home in Water Lane, Eggborough, on February 9.

.

After she answered, one of the men walked into her home uninvited, and began unpacking the fish into her freezer before asking her to pay him £100.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim handed over £60 to the man, because she felt intimidated and wanted him to leave.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180023408.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.