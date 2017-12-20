CCTV: Police issue image of 'distinctive' Audi used in attempted break-in at Huddersfield jeweller's

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a "distinctive" Audi used to try and break into a Huddersfield jeweller's yesterday evening.

Three men tried to get into Gold International on Thornton Lodge Road around 5.45pm.

CCTV of suspect released by police

They sped off from the scene in an Audi A4 Avant estate with distinctive alloy wheels.

The vehicle drove down Manchester Road, weaving in and out of traffic, then down Bankwell Street towards Milnsbridge before turning right onto Tanyard Road.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the car being driven erratically.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.