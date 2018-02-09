CCTV released after light damaged in York

Police want to identify the man in a CCTV picture after a light outside a hotel was damaged.

Officers today said they want to speak to the man in connection with the damage, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 7 in York.

A man was walking along Tanner Row with another man at around 1.50am when he pulled on an external light outside The Lawrence Hotel, causing the light to break and damaged the wiring, police said.

Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact police.

Email carl.thompson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12180004373 when passing on information.