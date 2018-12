Have your say

Police are trying to identify a man who snatched out two rings out of a customer's hand and ran out of a jeweller's in Thirsk.

They have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident at Market Cross Jewellers in the Market Place.

It happened around 1.50pm on November 17.

Call 101 and ask to speak to PC 1533 Steve Smallman or email steven.smallman@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.