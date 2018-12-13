CCTV released following burglary at gift shop in Cottingham

Have your say

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following a break in at a gift shop in Cottingham.

The shop takings were stolen during the burglary at the shop on King Street, Cottingham between 5pm on Thursday December 6 and 8am on Friday December 7.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "If you can ID the man in these CCTV images or have information about the burglary please call our non-emergency number 101."

People should quote the reference number 16/127014/18.