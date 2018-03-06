CCTV released of two suspects in 'affray' in Bradford released

Police investigating an affray in Bradford have released images of two men they want to identify

It happened in Godwin Street in the early hours of 28 January – around the same time as a 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an incident close to Bentley’s Bar.

The males are believed to have travelled to the scene in a black Audi A3 and police want to hear from anyone who may recognise them.

Detective Constable Glen Doran, of Bradford District CID, said: “While this incident occurred at around the same time there is no suggestion that these males were involved in the assault in which a man was seriously injured.”

Four men - three aged 18 and one 19 - have been arrested and bailed in connection with the assault.

The victim is continuing to recover in hospital.

Call Bradford District CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.