CCTV snap released after 'altercation' in York

Police investigating an "altercation" in York in which a woman suffered leg injuries have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers today said that the man pictured was using the pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street when an altercation took place with the driver of a red Mini Cooper.

It happened just before 5.30pm on Thursday, November 30.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The Mini driver was hit in the leg by her car door, causing bruising."

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV picture, or anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Emily Clark.

People can also contact PC Clark on Emily.Clark@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote incident 12170215193 when sharing information.