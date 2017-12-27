CCTV snap released after Bradford robbery

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about a shop robbery in Bradford.

The offence occurred at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 19, when two males entered the Costcutter store in Holroyd Hill, Wibsey, and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The pair took around £100 in cash before fleeing on foot.

One of them was thought to be carrying a metal pole, but nobody was hurt.

Further enquiries have revealed that a white Volkswagen Golf was seen driving "erratically" in the area moments afterwards, police said.

The vehicle is thought to have left Dawson Avenue on to Smith Avenue at about 7.10pm, where it headed towards High Street at speed and then on towards Fair Road.

Detectives believe the car could be linked to their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the person in the image or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170591875.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.