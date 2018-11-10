Celebrating best of White Rose county

FINAL preparations are under way for this year’s White Rose Awards ceremony, taking place on Monday at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The venue is being transformed over the course of the weekend in readiness for the event, which is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire and celebrates the stars of the county’s tourist trade. Yorkshire folk singer and Mercury Music Prize nominee Kate Rusby is performing at the ceremony, and presentation duties are being handled by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration and Amy Garcia.

Awards will be given out in categories including Restaurant of the Year, Pub of the Year, Large Attraction of the Year and Holiday Park of the Year.

Speaking after the finalists were announced, Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The awards are a brilliant opportunity to shine the spotlight on the fantastic experiences to be had in Yorkshire.

“As well as the coveted gongs expect a night of first class entertainment – an event not to be missed!”

The ceremony comes as Yorkshire celebrates record-breaking figures that show the number of international visitors to the county rose by eight per cent between January and June compared to the same period in 2017.