Celebration time for projects giving young people a role in creating safer Yorkshire communities

They are unsung Yorkshire heroes working to help young people play a part in creating safer communities.

Fifteen groups which run anti-crime youth projects were recently awarded grants of up to £2,500 from the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund.

And representatives of the groups got the chance to meet up and swap stories when they attended a celebration event at West Yorkshire Police's training and development centre at Carr Gate in Wakefield.

The funding recipients include the Hunslet Initiative, which is launching a youth forum in Belle Isle where young people can gain a better understanding of crime issues in their neighbourhood.

Other recipients include Harehills-based CATCH Leeds, the Beeston and Holbeck-based Bangla Square Youth Project and the Chapeltown and Harehills-based Black Health Initiative.

The event at Carr Gate was attended by the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, Richard Jackson, and West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson.

Mr Burns-Williamson and West Yorkshire Police are both supporters of the fund, which is managed by the Leeds Community Foundation charity.

Leeds Community Foundation chief executive Kate Hainsworth said: “It has been an honour to work with the High Sheriff and West Yorkshire Police on this year’s fund.

"It is important that we continue to listen to and give young people a voice in our local communities to ensure they have the support they need to create safer communities.

"The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund provides the funding to do just this and we hope the fund can continue in future years to support even more worthwhile projects."

Mr Burns-Williamson said: "I am delighted to be able to support the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund which continues with our aim of supporting projects that keep our communities safe.

“These projects will work with our young people to provide positive and diversionary activities to ensure they are being supported and encouraged to stay safe to help fulfil their potential, which is our aim for all young people.”

Mr Jackson said: “I’m truly grateful to West Yorkshire Police for their continued support of the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund.

"Through their additional financial support we have been able to fund and present awards to 15 fantastic projects.

"It has been a pleasure to meet with the passionate individuals and young people involved with the projects and learn more about their work.

"I look forward to following and seeing all the great things they achieve.”

The office of High Sheriff is an independent, non-political Royal appointment for a single year.