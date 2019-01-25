Celebrities urged to help spread the word about missing Sheffield teenager

Local celebrities are being urged to help with the search for a missing Sheffield teenager who has not been seen for over five weeks.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing by her family on Christmas Eve but at that time she had not been seen since Tuesday, December 18.

Pamela Horvathova

It has emerged that she attended an event at iceSheffield the following day but she has not been seen or heard from since.

In a bid to trace the teenager, South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for local celebrities to help spread the word about her disappearance.

Superintendent Paul McCurry, who is leading the search, said: “It’s really important that everybody gets behind our campaign to find Pamela.

“So, no matter who you are in Sheffield, we are appealing to local celebrities that can help get behind the enquiry, that’s really, really important.”

Pamela, of Roma Slovak heritage, lives on Staniforth Road, Darnall.

Police officers held a public meeting in the local community to raise awareness of the disappearance and to appeal for information.

Supt McCurry added: “I genuinely believe that answers to finding Pamela rests in the community in Sheffield.”

Visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1 to pass on information about the disappearance.

Anyone who sees Pamela should dial 999 immediately.