Champions Yorkshire battle back on first stage of Northern Counties title defence

Have your say

YORKSHIRE Ladies showed wonderful grit in adversity to battle their way to a 6-3 victory over Northumberland at Seaton Carew as they began the defence of their Northern Counties Match Week title.

They went into the singles trailing 2.5-0.5 after the foursomes, but secured five wins and a half from the afternoon session.

Nicola Slater, the English women’s open match play champion from Lindrick, set the tone with a 2&1 victory in the top match for Yorkshire, who face Cumbria on Tuesday.

There were also wins for Deb Henery (Hickleton), Lily Hirst (Woodsome Hall), Mia Eales Smith (Lindrick) and Evie Cooke (Rudding Park), while Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe) returned a half.

Henery and Woodsome Hall's Melissa Wood had combined for the half that denied Northumberland a clean sweep in the foursomes.

In the other games on Monday Lancashire defeated Cumbria 7-2 and Cheshire and Durham halved 4.5-4.5.