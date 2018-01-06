Chance to deter thieves from stealing Christmas presents

North Yorkshire Police is offering a free property marking session in York tomorrow.

Following on from the Keeping safe at Christmas roadshows, police volunteers and officers will be available at Morrisons supermarket, on Foss Islands Road, to help members of the public protect their property using the Dot Peen system following the festive period.

Dot peen marking involves using a tungsten carbide-tipped pin to indent an object with dots to create a visible, permanent unique number including the owner’s postcode.

It can be used on a range of items and acts as a deterrent to potential thieves and will also help to recover stolen property if it’s found.

Inspector Lee Pointon, of York Outer Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is an ideal opportunity to bring along your Christmas presents and get them security marked.

"It’s a free service that provides added security to help deter thieves and will ensure any goods that are recovered by the police can be reunited with their rightful owner.

"It’s been very successful since it was introduced and has seen thousands of items security marked. The event is also an opportunity to come along for some general crime prevention advice. We hope to see you there.”

All items marked will be listed on a national database, which means that if they are stolen and are recovered elsewhere, the owner can be easily identified.

A variety of items can be marked using this system, including metal, wood, leather and plastic. This means property such as phones, laptops, cycles, DIY equipment and gardening tools can all be marked.

The team will be at Morrisons, Foss Islands Road, between 10am and 2pm tomorrow (Sunday, January 7, 2018).