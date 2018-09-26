Chance to put Bradford manufacturing bosses on the spot

Young people will be given the chance to put bosses on the spot during the district’s first Bradford Manufacturing Week.

Bradford Manufacturing LIVE forms part of the events schedule for Bradford Manufacturing Week, held between October 8 and 12, an awareness week which aims to inspire young people to consider a career in the sector.

The event is being held at Bradford College on October 11 and will include a live Twitter Q&A as well as on the spot questions from up to 100 local students aged 14-18.

Craig Burton, managing director from The Works recruitment, said: “As a recruiter we are planning our talent pipeline for five to ten years. By engaging young people now and introducing them to the real opportunities in manufacturing, however a tiny part we can play, is the right thing to do and we’d encourage every employer to do the same.”