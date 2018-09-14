Chance to take lunch with the Yorkshire Vet

Television’s Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, will host a literary lunch and sign copies of his new book, The Diary of a Yorkshire Vet, at Bolton Abbey’s Devonshire Arms Hotel on September 30.

The event will also raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, with his Jack Russell, called Emmy.

Mr Norton, who writes for The Yorkshire Post’s Country Week supplement today and every Saturday, is a familiar face on the Channel 5 series filmed at the Skeldale practice at Thirsk, where he worked for 21 years.

Now in its seventh series, it documents the working lives in rural North Yorkshire of Mr Norton and his fellow vet Peter Wright, once an apprentice to Alf Wight, who wrote books under the pen-name James Herriot and created the All Creatures Great and Small film and TV franchise.

Mr Norton is the author of two previous books, Horses, Heifers and Hairy Pigs in 2016, and last year’s A Yorkshire Vet Through the Seasons. His latest title is published by Great Northern Books on Monday.

Tickets for the lunch event are £30 including a two-course meal.

n The Diary of a Yorkshire Vet by Julian Norton is available for £11.99 at www.ypbookoffer.co.uk or by calling 01274 735056

The Yorkshire Post is offering 10 readers the chance to win a signed copy of the book. To enter, simply send your name, address and contact details to: Yorkshire Vet Book Competition, Editor’s office, The Yorkshire Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds LS12 1BE. Closing date is Friday, September 21. Competition terms and conditions at yorkshirepost.co.uk