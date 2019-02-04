Channel 4's the Hunted searches for Harrogate district residents to sign up for series five

Producers behind Channel 4's the Hunted are searching for contestants from across the district to appear on the newest series of the show.

Residents can sign up for the Hunted, which follows volunteers as they attempt to 'go off the grid and avoid capture by expert trackers,' until Monday, February 11.

There is £100,000 prize up for grabs, which will be shared equally between those who successfully evade capture.

A spokesperson for Shine TV said: "We are now looking for applicants for the new series of Channel 4’s Hunted. The series will follow a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK.

"We are looking for men and women of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers. We are looking for people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

"They could be going it alone or with friends, family or colleagues. And we are keen to hear from people across North Yorkshire, including Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby!"

It will see cover for reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates. You must be 18 or over to take part. To apply click here