Chaos in Yorkshire shopping centres as bargain hunters scramble for Build-a-Bear Workshop offer

A special offer on stuffed children's toys has caused mayhem and chaos in Yorkshire's shopping centres.

Queues at Meadowhall

National chain Build-a-Bear Workshop is running a promotion called Pay Your Age Day, whereby customers can purchase a personalised teddy bear for the same price as their child's age.



And Yorkshire-folk, known nationally for keeping a close eye on their money, weren't going to miss this opportunity to secure a cut-price present for their youngsters.

Shoppers at the White Rose Centre store in Leeds reported five hour queues that stretched outside the main shopping centre, while the Madowhall branch in Sheffield was forced to close on health grounds.

A Build-a-Bear Workshop statement said: ""Our Meadowhall, Telford and Basingstoke locations will be closed for the remainder of the day due to extreme crowds and safety concerns. Please note: all stores in the UK are reporting similar crowds and lines, and they can no longer accept additional guests for this event.

"The response to our Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelming and unprecedented. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding at this time."

Other stores nationally are also struggling to keep up with demand.



