Charles Bronson to stand trial in Leeds over alleged attack at Wakefield's 'Monster Mansion' prison

Charles Bronson, the man known as Britain’s most notorious prisoner, is to stand trial in Leeds over an attack allegedly carried out while he was being held at HMP Wakefield.

The 65-year-old is said to have assaulted Mark Docherty inside the high security prison on January 25 this year.

Bronson, who goes by the name Charles Salvador, is currently serving a life sentence.

Read more: Gangland figures and reality TV star party at Charles Bronson's wedding reception



Bronson, who now calls himself Charles Salvador, had been due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this afternoon via a video link from HMP Frankland in County Durham.

However, it was agreed that the hearing would take place in his absence after magistrates were told that Bronson would not be produced from his cell.

The case was listed under his birth name of Michael Gordon Peterson along with his current alias of Salvador.

Bronson was being held at HMP Wakefield, nicknamed Monster Mansion, at the time of the alleged assault.

He was represented during the hearing by Kyles Legal, a law firm with offices in North Shields and Middlesbrough.

Read more: Prisoner Charles Bronson sends artwork to organiser ahead of charity football match in Wakefield



Solicitor David Parish told the court that his client wished to enter a plea of not guilty to the single charge of assault by beating.

Technical bail was granted and a trial was scheduled to take place at the court later this year.

Bronson, who is serving a life sentence, was married for the third time in November 2017.

His marriage to 37-year-old Paula Williamson, an actress who starred in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, happened in a behind-closed-doors ceremony at HMP Wakefield.

The prison on the outskirts of the city centre is nicknamed Monster Mansion and holds a mixture of Category A and B offenders.

Past inmates including child killer Ian Huntley and the serial killer Harold Shipman.

Read more: Leeds governor who met Myra Hindley and Charles Bronson

