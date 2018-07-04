Charles drives model railway as he recalls childhood visit to Gibraltar

IT cuts through the heart of Wales from which it takes its name, from the Shropshire border town of Craven Arms and over the quaintly-named Sugar Loaf Mountain.

The 150th anniversary of the principality’s most scenic main line was marked yesterday, appropriately, by the Prince of Wales. But as he boarded the 10.56 from Llandovery to Shrewsbury – running 11 minutes late – his mind was on the smaller engines that had been laid out for him.

The four model layouts of tracks in Wales, England, Australia and the US, sent his mind back to one of his earliest visits, to Gibraltar as a six-year-old, in 1954.

Train sets were highly prized by all boys then, and enthusiasts has given Charles a model of trains running in and out of tunnels across the territory.

He shared the memory with the hobbyists who had produced yesterday’s layouts as he took the controls of their sets.

Asked how good he had been at operating the steam train on his model of Cedar Falls in Iowa, Alan Stephens, a retired transport worker, said: “Well, he didn’t crash it.”

Charles and Camilla sat next to each other as their full-sized carriage progressed from Llandovery to Builth Wells, meeting members of the Friends of the Heart of Wales line en route.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, the Queen hosted her annual summer Garden Party in Edinburgh, as part of a week of Scottish engagements.

She was formally welcomed to the capital on Monday, when she was handed the keys to the city at the start of Holyrood Week. Guests were welcomed to her official residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, yesterday afternoon.

Today she will present a new standard to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in Fife, while the Duke of Cambridge will award medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh and attend a reception marking 70 years of the NHS.