Chas from Chas & Dave dies of organ failure

Chas and Dave singer Chas Hodges has died, a tweet from the musical duo's website said.

A statement shared on Chas and Dave's website page read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges.

"Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday September 22nd.

We would like to thank our fans for their fantastic support and goodwill at this difficult time"

Chas & Dave are an English pop rock duo, most notable as creators and performers of a musical style labelled rockney, which mixes "pub singalong, music-hall humour, boogie-woogie piano and pre-Beatles rock 'n' roll"

They were best known for the song 'Rabbit'.