Chatsworth House Christmas 2018: See behind the scenes as the Once Upon a Time theme comes to life
The popular Chatsworth Christmas event is set to open on November 22, and this years theme is Once Upon a Time fairy tale theme.
The historic country house is transformed each year, and this year characters from Snow White, Cinderella, James and the Giant Peach, Charlottes Web and others will take over the grand surroundings.
Scenes from classic tales are woven throughout Chatsworth House to create a storybook world guaranteed to set imaginations running wild this Christmas season.''Here Rebecca Fallow puts the finishing touches to the Cinderella room in the Chapel ahead of the Chatsworth's Once Upon A Time event.
Classic stories like James and the Giant Peach and Charlottes Web are featured throughout the house.''Chatsworth is home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire and has been passed down through 16 generations.