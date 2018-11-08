Christmas at Chatsworth has a Once Upon a Time theme this year

Chatsworth House Christmas 2018: See behind the scenes as the Once Upon a Time theme comes to life

The popular Chatsworth Christmas event is set to open on November 22, and this years theme is Once Upon a Time fairy tale theme.

The historic country house is transformed each year, and this year characters from Snow White, Cinderella, James and the Giant Peach, Charlottes Web and others will take over the grand surroundings.

Scenes from classic tales are woven throughout Chatsworth House to create a storybook world guaranteed to set imaginations running wild this Christmas season.''Here Rebecca Fallow puts the finishing touches to the Cinderella room in the Chapel ahead of the Chatsworth's Once Upon A Time event.
Danny Lawson/PA
All who visit Chatsworth this Christmas will find themselves transported into a world of make-believe as it presents Once Upon a Time a selection of favourite stories to enchant young and old alike.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Classic stories like James and the Giant Peach and Charlottes Web are featured throughout the house.''Chatsworth is home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire and has been passed down through 16 generations.
A woman puts the finishing touches to the Sleeping Beauty room.''The house contains works of art that span 4,000 years and has over 30 rooms for visitors to explore.
Danny Lawson/PA
