Ched Evans' fiancee Natasha Massey heavily pregnant with second child

The fiancee of Sheffield United striker Ched Evans has revealed she is heavily pregnant with her second child.

Natasha Massey, 29, was pictured shopping in Cheshire yesterday, displaying a prominent bump.

Natasha, who already has one child - a two year-old son called Flynn - with the Blades star, was pictured leaving a department store in Wilmslow by the Daily Mail.

Evans was convicted of raping a woman at a hotel in Wales in 2011, but was cleared after a high-profile retrial last year.

She stood by the player throughout his jail term and long legal battle, despite Evans being unfaithful.

Evans was arrested after having 'threesome' sex with his accuser and fellow player Clayton McDonald, in May 2011.

The woman told police she was too drunk to know what was happening or who she was with.

He admitted having intercourse with the woman but said she consented and invited him to join her and McDonald, who was acquitted at Evans's first trial.

The footballer was convicted of the rape and sentenced to five years in prison, serving half.

He restarted his football career with Chesterfield and made the move to Sheffield United in May last year but has only made nine appearances for the Blades since re-signing for the club.

His first spell at the Yorkshire club was the most successful period of his career, scoring 48 times in 113 games, from 2009-12.