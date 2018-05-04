Chefs get ready for Scarborough’s first food and drink special

Have your say

Scarborough’s first-ever food and drink festival will be taking place this month.

The free festival will feature cookery demonstrations and a number of stalls selling local produce.

It has been organised by The Scarborough News and The Yorkshire Post Events Teams alongside Scarborough Council and Welcome to Yorkshire and sponsored by Scarborough TEC.

Scarborough’s West Pier will be transformed on Saturday and Sunday May 12 and 13 into a collection of stands, stalls and demonstration places showcasing the finest local produce and talents of the chefs.