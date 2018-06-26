Chemical spillage from stolen tanker in Elland

Pharmaceutical waste spilled onto the road from a stolen tanker in West Yorkshire.

A concerned member of the community alerted West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to the chemical spillage in Elland, just before 12.45pm today (June 26).

A tanker, which the fire brigade said was stolen, contained pharmaceutical waste and a residual liquid spilled onto Old Power Way.

Appliances from Rastrick and Dewsbury stations attended, along with specialist hazardous materials officers.

The owner of the stolen tanker was contacted and removed the vehicle.

And a specialist waste contractor cleaned the fluid off the street.