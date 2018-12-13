Cherry tree signifies 90-year support of York Minster’s friends

A ceremony has been held to commemorate nine decades of volunteer support for one of England’s most famous places of worship.

Supporters of the Friends of York Minster gathered at the Queen’s Path, at York Minster, yesterday to celebrate the charity’s 90th anniversary. The ceremony saw its chairman, Graeme Robertson, plant a cherry tree beside the path in recognition of the milestone. The group was set up by Lionel George Bridges Justice Ford, a former Dean of York, in 1928.

Meg Shorland-Ball, the charity’s honorary secretary, said: “The Friends continue to uphold Dean Ford’s aims and aspirations. Today we have over 2,000 members who get involved in a busy programme of outings, lectures, social events and holidays.

“The organising is done by one part-time member of staff and a team of volunteers who love the building and being involved with like-minded people.

“The organisation would not run without these dedicated volunteers.”

The group has funded a range of projects at the Minster, including providing a grant of £205,000 this year to preserve a 14th century window.