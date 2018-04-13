Chicken thieves make off with 100 hens from a North Yorkshire village

Have your say

Thieves have feathered their nests by making off with 100 hens from a North Yorkshire village.

They stole 100 Warren breed chickens from a rural property in Milby near Boroughbridge.

The theft happened between 8.30pm on Wednesday and 8.30pm on Thursday.

Warrens are the chickens normally used commercially for egg-laying.

As well as producing large amounts of eggs - around 320 a year - they are also said to be friendly, inquisitive and easy to handle.

They cost around £10 to £15 for a "point of lay" bird - ie one that has yet to lay an egg.

In other news: In pictures: Racegoers accessorise with umbrellas at Aintree's Ladies Day

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.