Chief Whip and Yorkshire MP Julian Smith describes his own Cabinet's approach to Brexit as "worst example of ill-discipline in British political history".

Theresa May's Commons enforcer, North Yorkshire MP Julian Smith, has criticised the Government's approach to Brexit and attacked Cabinet members over the "worst example of ill-discipline in British political history".

In a highly unusual move, Skipton and Ripon MP Mr Smith, the Tory chief whip, spoke out to suggest Ministers had pursued the wrong strategy after the Prime Minister lost the Conservatives' Commons majority in the 2017 snap election.

Mr Smith said the result of the poll meant that Mrs May simply did not have enough MPs to back a harder version of Brexit.

The comments were published by the BBC amid speculation that Parliament may force the PM to seek membership of a customs union with Brussels in order to pass her deal, which would mean ripping up one of her key red lines.

"The thing that people forget is that the Conservative Party went to get a majority in order to deliver Brexit (and) failed to get a majority," the chief whip said.

"The Government as a whole probably should just have been clearer on the consequences of that. The parliamentary arithmetic would mean that this would be inevitably a softer type of Brexit."

While the strategy was apparently misjudged, Mr Smith said he was "frustrated" by MPs who "don't see the light as clearly as I do".

Mrs May's deal has now fallen three times in the Commons, with Tory MPs among those who voted against it on each occasion.

However Mr Smith highlighted that a lack of discipline extended all the way to the Cabinet, with ministers "sitting around the Cabinet table ... trying to destabilise her (Mrs May)".

"This is I think the worst example of ill-discipline in Cabinet in British political history," he said.

Responding to Mr Smith's comments, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's not clear to me that going softer is the way to command support."

She added: "If you look at the parliamentary arithmetic now, it's not clear that something like a customs union actually commands support."

Ms Truss said: "It's difficult to compare Cabinets through the ages. Of course, this is an incredibly testing time; it's a time when we have got a minority Government. And there are differences of opinion, I won't deny that."

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told the BBC the chief whip was "trying to make the facts fit the situation at a later date".