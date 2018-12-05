Child and woman suffer serious injuries in collision with a lorry in Bradford

A child and a pensioner are in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck.

Police say they are now in a "stable" condition following the incident yesterday (Tuesday) in Bradford.

It happened at about 4.05pm when a Scania articulated lorry was in collision with an eight-year-old girl and a woman in her sixties close to the traffic lights in Beckside Road towards Clayton Road.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his forties, was spoken to by officers at the scene and an appeal for witnesses has now been issued.

Anyone who was the collision or the events prior to it is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 1228 of 4 December or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.